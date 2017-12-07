H&M Has a Gift For You: A Batch of Holiday Deals Every Week

Ah, gifting season, when we're all so focused on finding the perfect present that you may have forgotten to give yourself a little something — like a break. H&M's on our level, though, answering the stress of the holidays with a sweet surprise in the form of its new "gifts of the week." Read: these "gifts" are actually deep discounts on the retailer's stock of party-ready glitter knits, button-downs, and more to come. This is just the first round of deals, available online and in stores, with prices slashed in half and starting at just $10. Nope, it's not too good to be true; just consider it a gift to you.