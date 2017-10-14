Hailey Baldwin's 1-Piece Swimsuit Will Give You a Major Dose of Summer Nostalgia

We've accepted the fact it's sweater season and not bikini season anymore. But when we spotted Hailey Baldwin in a beige swimsuit, it definitely made us miss Summer. The star rocked a sporty one piece with black geometric designs for a photo shoot on the beach. It was a style we haven't yet seen on Hailey as the star prefers sexy two pieces, but she wore it well. Though swimsuit season is officially over for some of us, Hailey's one piece is a good reminder to keep an eye out for next year's new styles. Read on to see the model's one piece, then shop similar items below.