This German Bride's Sheer Wedding Gown Is Royal Approved Thanks to 1 Small Detail
This German Bride's Sheer Wedding Gown Is Royal Approved Thanks to 1 Small Detail

When you're marrying a prince, the pressure is on to find a wedding gown that's royally appropriate but still fashionable. Think modest with a twist. Franziska Balzer most likely kept this in mind when she married Prince Maximilian zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg of Germany. The bride chose a cream-colored gown with a sheer lace bodice that might have been revealing by a royal's standard, but Franziska made one smart decision: she decided to pair a matching three-quarter-sleeved blazer with her floor-grazing ensemble, keeping her shoulders and arms covered.

This understated addition is the element of elegance we've come to expect from princesses like Kate Middleton, who wore a lace-sleeved gown to her own ceremony. Franziska found the perfect marriage between sexy and tasteful with her ladylike cover-up, and it's a trick all brides can borrow for their big day. Read on to see how she pulled off the look, then shop similar bridal accessories in our ultimate wedding guide.

25 Brides Who Went Modest on Their Wedding Day — and Completely Took Our Breath Away

