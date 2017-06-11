This German Bride's Sheer Wedding Gown Is Royal Approved Thanks to 1 Small Detail

When you're marrying a prince, the pressure is on to find a wedding gown that's royally appropriate but still fashionable. Think modest with a twist. Franziska Balzer most likely kept this in mind when she married Prince Maximilian zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg of Germany. The bride chose a cream-colored gown with a sheer lace bodice that might have been revealing by a royal's standard, but Franziska made one smart decision: she decided to pair a matching three-quarter-sleeved blazer with her floor-grazing ensemble, keeping her shoulders and arms covered.

This understated addition is the element of elegance we've come to expect from princesses like Kate Middleton, who wore a lace-sleeved gown to her own ceremony. Franziska found the perfect marriage between sexy and tasteful with her ladylike cover-up, and it's a trick all brides can borrow for their big day. Read on to see how she pulled off the look, then shop similar bridal accessories in our ultimate wedding guide.