Hillary Clinton Just Wore Your Dream Fourth of July Sneakers

Hillary Clinton's patriotic ensemble was a bright spot on an otherwise gloomy day in Chappaqua, NY. On Memorial Day, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate toured her small town wearing a blue striped button-down, a white raincoat, navy slacks, and a patriotic pair of kicks.

Following the low-key appearance, people couldn't help but comment on Clinton's trendy white sneakers that featured blue stars on one shoe and red stripes on the other. The Kenneth Cole sneakers are actually available online right now for $280. If you look closely, you'll also notice a metallic gold stripe adorning the back of each sneaker. Ahead, check out more pictures of Clinton's festive kicks.

Hillary Clinton's Bright Coat Is a Cheery Distraction From Everything Else

Latest Fashion
