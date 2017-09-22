 Skip Nav
The 8 Dresses Girls Will Practically Be Collecting This Fall

Ladies, it's time — to stock up on Fall dresses, that is. But not just any Fall dresses. Instead, we've culled the eight biggest trends you're bound to see everywhere, keeping runway collections in mind and also by browsing late-Summer street style and plenty of our favorite retailers. Ahead, we'd like to introduce you to the silhouettes you're going to want sooner rather than later, so you might as well begin shopping STAT.

The First-Slice-of-Fall Dress
The Mo'-Frills-About-It Dress
The Funky-Mixed-Material Dress
The Suit-Up-For-Fall Dress
The Ruched Dress
The Funnel-Neck Dress
