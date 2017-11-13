 Skip Nav
We're Not Waiting Until Christmas — We Need These 11 Dresses From Express Now

Express is bringing its A game this season, and we're taking notice. The brand has released a plethora of pretty party dresses that we can't stop thinking about. Whether you're going to a holiday party or planning ahead for New Year's Eve, you should get your hands on these dazzling designs while you can. There's something for everyone, whether you like simple, silky, or sparkly. Treat yourself!

Express
satin strappy dress
$69.90 $41.94
from Express
Express
sequin mesh long sleeve mini dress
$118 $70.80
from Express
Express
point d'esprit fit and flare midi dress
$88 $52.80
from Express
Express
chainmail halter neck dress
$198 $118.80
from Express
Express
embroidered star bikini bodysuit maxi dress
$148 $88.80
from Express
Express
plunging velvet dress
$88 $52.80
from Express
Express
extreme ruffle one shoulder velvet dress
$88 $52.80
from Express
Express
metallic short sleeve mini dress
$98 $58.80
from Express
Express
halter midi dress
$118 $70.80
from Express
Express
metallic asymmetrical hem maxi dress
$108 $64.80
from Express
Express
sequin lace cami shift dress
$118 $70.80
from Express
