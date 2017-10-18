 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Affordable Pieces Even Melania Trump Can't Resist Wearing

Melania Trump's wardrobe as First Lady is definitely luxe. You'll find designer brands such as Dior, Valentino, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and even Kardashian favorite Balmain. She gardened in a $1,380 shirt and didn't think twice about dropping $51,000 on a coat. That's how Melania maintains her feminine, tailored style — it's her signature aesthetic, and she sticks to it!

Though she often wears the most lavish clothing, we've noticed there are some pieces in her closet that are more affordable. You'll have to look hard, but on a few occasions, Melania proved even she can't escape a good fashion deal — particularly when it comes to her sneakers. See what items in her wardrobe are actually inexpensive to buy, because if you're inspired by her style, this is how to go about getting it.

Related
Keeping Up With Melania Trump's Outfit Controversies Is a Full-Time Job
Etsy FLOTUS Typography Melania Trump Style White Embroidery on Navy Blue
$18
Buy Now
Etsy Embroidered Melania Trump One Size Unisex Baseball Cap
$17
Buy Now
Etsy Melania Trump Texas Cotton Cap
$35
Buy Now
Melania's Timberland Boots
Timberland Lace-Up Boots
Timberland Waterproof Boot
Timberland Leather Boots
Melania's J.Crew Gingham Button-Down
J.Crew Gingham Shirt
J.Crew Popover Shirt
J.Crew Gingham Boy Shirt
Melania's "Flotus" Hat
Etsy Baseball Cap
Etsy Baseball Cap
Melania's Green Converse Sneakers
Converse Ox Low Top Sneaker
Melania's Blue Converse Sneakers
Converse Low Top Sneaker
Melania's White Converse Sneakers
Converse Low Top Sneaker
Melania's Stan Smith Sneakers
Adidas Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Classic Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Melania's J. Brand Jeans
J Brand Jeans
J Brand Jeans
J Brand Jeans
Melania's "Texas" Hat
Etsy Texas Hat
Start Slideshow
FlotusCelebrity Street StyleFirst LadyMelania TrumpGet The LookCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop More
J Brand Skinny Denim SHOP MORE
J Brand
Maria High-rise Skinny Jeans - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
J Brand
Maria High Rise Photo Ready Jeans
from shopbop.com
$189
J Brand
Women's Natasha Sky High High Waist Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$248
J Brand
Maria Pintuck Stirrup Jeans
from shopbop.com
$248
J Brand
Women's Maria Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$198$148.50
Timberland Boots SHOP MORE
Timberland
Men's Westhaven 6 Side Zip Boot
from Nordstrom
$180
Timberland
Men's 'Chillberg' Waterproof Boot
from Nordstrom
$135
Timberland
Men's 'Six Inch Classic Boots Series - Premium' Boot
from Nordstrom
$190
Timberland
Men's Field Boot
from Nordstrom
$185
Timberland
Men's Naples Trail Chukka Boot
from Nordstrom
$130
adidas Sneakers SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
adidas
Women's 'Stan Smith' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$74.95$60
adidas
NEO Advantage Womens Sneakers
from JCPenney
$60$49.99
adidas
NMD_R1 shoes
from Farfetch
$191.13
adidas
Women's Tubular Shadow Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$99.99$69.98
Timberland Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Proves She's Still Jenny From the Block in Her Latest OOTD Pic
by Celia Fernandez
Nostalgia
The Perfect Nostalgic Gifts For the '90s Latina
by Vivian Nunez
We Spy Style
We Spy: Kris Jenner Forgot Her Pants at Home
by Allison McNamara
We Spy Style
We Spy: Kim Kardashian Strips Down to a Furkini — Styled by Kanye!
by Allison McNamara
J.Crew Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
The Must-Have, Newest, Freshest Fitness Gear For March
by Michele Foley
Spring Fashion
What to Wear to an Interview | Women
by Gianna Capovilla
Mom Shopping
Your "Easy Access" New Mom Nursing Wardrobe
by Lisa Horten
Fitness Gear
Cute Sporty Beachwear For an Active Summer Day
by Leta Shy
J.Crew Petite Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
We're Freaking Out Over How Cute All This Workout Gear Is
by Rebecca Brown
Maternity Clothes
8 Wardrobe Staples That Got Me Through 3 Pregnancies
by Lauren Turner
shopping
Red, White, and Blue Workout Gear For Fourth of July
by Rebecca Brown
Workout Clothes
The 1 Print You're Going to See Everyone Wearing in Your Workout Classes
by Rebecca Brown
Converse Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
J Brand Skinny Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lifetolauren
brittanyannemonroe
monicsutter
fashionoverfatigue
Timberland Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shelbyhtracy
savvyjavvy
dtkaustin
hapatime
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jenknowsbestblog
thesteelemaiden
_thefab3
one_swainky_couple
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds