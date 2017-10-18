9 Affordable Pieces Even Melania Trump Can't Resist Wearing

Melania Trump's wardrobe as First Lady is definitely luxe. You'll find designer brands such as Dior, Valentino, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and even Kardashian favorite Balmain. She gardened in a $1,380 shirt and didn't think twice about dropping $51,000 on a coat. That's how Melania maintains her feminine, tailored style — it's her signature aesthetic, and she sticks to it!

Though she often wears the most lavish clothing, we've noticed there are some pieces in her closet that are more affordable. You'll have to look hard, but on a few occasions, Melania proved even she can't escape a good fashion deal — particularly when it comes to her sneakers. See what items in her wardrobe are actually inexpensive to buy, because if you're inspired by her style, this is how to go about getting it.