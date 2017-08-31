 Skip Nav
With This Look, It's Not Just Melania Trump's Fancy Shoes That Speak Volumes

After spending a weekend at Camp David — Melania Trump departed for the two-day trip in a glittering Missoni dress and sky-high Manolo Blahnik heels — the first family returned to the White House in more relaxed daywear, but none to simply shrug off. Melania wore a bright pink outfit, including a J.Crew gingham button-down (which might conjure images of her slitted Altuzarra skirt in the same print), matching cropped skinnies, and electrifying patent flats with gold hardware.

While we were looking at her shoes, we happened to take note of 11-year-old Barron's: a pair of Gucci horsebit driving loafers that retail for $490. Barron was also wearing a polo stitched with his initials, tucked in to reveal a leather belt that matched his footwear. So you see, even when the Trumps are not wearing custom couture, they are still maintaining all signs of polish and luxury from head to toe. Read on for a look.

The Major Style Difference Between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama

