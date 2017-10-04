 Skip Nav
How the Most Powerful Women in the World Wear the Most Comfortable Shoe on Earth

Here's the thing about some of the most sophisticated, stylish working women in the world who we look to for inspiration: they dress sensibly for casual events. Even when they're tending to their duties (think Kate Middleton making an appearance at a sporting event or Victoria Beckham paying a visit to her showroom during a busy Fashion Week), they appear polished. But, usually, they cap off their looks with a functional shoe.

Yes, it's true: every professional power lady, FLOTUS, former FLOTUS, or royal owns sneakers. The brands they wear also happen to be quite affordable. In fact, not a single pair here rings in over $200. Read on to see the impressive collections that have wowed us through the years, then shop the cool kicks all the business babes seem to favor — perhaps even more than their black pumps.

Michelle Obama
Michelle also owns a pair of low-top Converse in this marigold shade, which she showed off with a chartreuse top and jeans in May 2013.
Michelle's khaki-colored All Star Converse play up her casual basics, like the two-tone sweater and jeans she wore in the White House Kitchen Garden in October 2013.
If you think Michelle only opts for one Converse silhouette, think again. She rocked her high-top Chucks with a military green vest and flannel at the White House Garden in October 2016.
Princess Diana
Kate Middleton
Melania Trump
Melania owns white low-top Converse too. She wore this pair with cropped jeans and a breezy button-down while visiting victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida in September 2017.
When Melania disembarked from Air Force One on her second visit to Texas following Hurricane Harvey, she was wearing a hunter green "FLOTUS" baseball hat that was only highlighted further by a pair of matching Converse.
Melania's $1,500 Balmain flannel caused lots of buzz when she worked in the White House garden for the first time in September 2017. All part of the look? A pair of gray-blue low-top Converse sneakers. So far, we count three pairs of these . . .
Victoria Beckham
Victoria's Adidas Originals Samba sneakers have also made an appearance in her Winter wardrobe. She styled these with loose trousers, a duster coat, and a crossbody bag during Fashion Week in February 2017.
Amal Clooney
Jenna Lyons
Miroslava Duma
Miroslava also styled her Nike Cortez sneakers with a long furry coat and "Google" hat at Paris Couture Week in January 2017. Easy enough — one and done.
Princess Beatrice
