Affordable Stylish Sneaker Brands
How the Most Powerful Women in the World Wear the Most Comfortable Shoe on Earth
Here's the thing about some of the most sophisticated, stylish working women in the world who we look to for inspiration: they dress sensibly for casual events. Even when they're tending to their duties (think Kate Middleton making an appearance at a sporting event or Victoria Beckham paying a visit to her showroom during a busy Fashion Week), they appear polished. But, usually, they cap off their looks with a functional shoe.
Yes, it's true: every professional power lady, FLOTUS, former FLOTUS, or royal owns sneakers. The brands they wear also happen to be quite affordable. In fact, not a single pair here rings in over $200. Read on to see the impressive collections that have wowed us through the years, then shop the cool kicks all the business babes seem to favor — perhaps even more than their black pumps.