Melania Trump is nothing if not fashion conscious, so it came as no surprise that she wore a brand-new Calvin Klein shirt just days after Raf Simons unveiled his Spring 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week. In fact, the FLOTUS's wardrobe has plenty of high-fashion designer creations, including (but definitely not limited to) Delpozo, Ralph Lauren, Gabriela Hearst, and DVF.

That's why we scouted the runways for Melania and selected the looks we imagine she's ready to shop and style with her Manolo Blahnik heels next season. Perhaps if she's feeling like a street style star, she just might complete the ensemble with a monogrammed baseball cap. Only time will tell . . .