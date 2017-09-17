 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
We're Betting Melania Trump Has Eyes on These Runway Looks — Wherever She Is in the World

Melania Trump is nothing if not fashion conscious, so it came as no surprise that she wore a brand-new Calvin Klein shirt just days after Raf Simons unveiled his Spring 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week. In fact, the FLOTUS's wardrobe has plenty of high-fashion designer creations, including (but definitely not limited to) Delpozo, Ralph Lauren, Gabriela Hearst, and DVF.

That's why we scouted the runways for Melania and selected the looks we imagine she's ready to shop and style with her Manolo Blahnik heels next season. Perhaps if she's feeling like a street style star, she just might complete the ensemble with a monogrammed baseball cap. Only time will tell . . .

Calvin Klein
Won't Melania want to invest in the latest iteration of her top? The supersilky version just made its debut on the Spring 2018 runway, and the colorway that's most appropriate and patriotic is red and blue.
Delpozo
We can imagine her investing in a knee-length fit-and-flare with standout sleeve detail. The cherry red shade is just the type of bold color Melania seems to like.
DVF
Melania loves a belted dress with a modest neckline, though we can imagine her cinching her waist with a thick leather design instead. She'd wear her dark visor top sunglasses and a pair of sky-high pumps with this number.
Michael Kors
Perhaps Melania will shop the lighter side of Michael Kors's Spring 2018 offering, making a statement in this white asymmetrical suit. It's certainly got the waist-defining element the FLOTUS favors.
Gabriela Hearst
This oxblood and pastel blue striped dress would fit smartly into Melania's Spring and Summer wardrobe, finished with flats for a more casual day trip on Air Force One.
Ralph Lauren
There's no end to the edge of this plaid Ralph Lauren look. We can see Melania dressed from head to toe in the print, perhaps even accenting her visor top sunglasses with a pair of leather gloves.
Carolina Herrera
We can see Melania choosing a standout pencil skirt with shimmer and a next-level blouse from Carolina Herrera's Spring 2018 offering.
