0
Melania Trump Wore Stilettos While Visiting Puerto Rico — Before Changing Into Boots

Melania Trump accompanied the president while visiting those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. While leaving the White House, Melania was seen wearing a navy turtleneck sweater with cropped trousers. The first lady, who has already come under fire for wearing Manolo Blahnik heels during Hurricane Harvey, sported a pair of blue stilettos.

When she touched down, Melania departed the aircraft in a second look complete with a pair of practical shoes. The FLOTUS wore a white t-shirt with matching jeans and an army green jacket. She finished her look off with a pair of suede Timberland boots. Keep reading to have a look at both of her ensembles ahead.

