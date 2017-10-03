Melania Trump accompanied the president while visiting those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. While leaving the White House, Melania was seen wearing a navy turtleneck sweater with cropped trousers. The first lady, who has already come under fire for wearing Manolo Blahnik heels during Hurricane Harvey, sported a pair of blue stilettos.

When she touched down, Melania departed the aircraft in a second look complete with a pair of practical shoes. The FLOTUS wore a white t-shirt with matching jeans and an army green jacket. She finished her look off with a pair of suede Timberland boots. Keep reading to have a look at both of her ensembles ahead.