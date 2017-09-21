8 Fall Items You Need — and How to Get Them For Less

Ever stumble upon a retail offer so good, you had to #dealbrag? We've partnered with
RetailMeNot to help you score big for Fall.
There's often an assumption that as a fashion editor, I'm spending my days online shopping . . . and it isn't entirely untrue. Through years of practice, I'd like to think that I've become a pro not only at spotting the latest items and most buzzworthy trends, but also at discovering them at the best deals for our readers — and for myself. Whether I'm shopping at a big box retailer or a niche online shop, one of my favorite tricks is turning to leading savings destination
RetailMeNot to search for promo codes, cashback offers, and gift card deals before making any purchase — big or small. In true editor form, I've scoured the web to discover the pieces that will make the biggest impact this Fall (whether worn alone or together), some of which I may or may not have already ordered for myself. Keep reading to see eight must haves and how to get them for a deal you'll want to brag about.
1
A playful skirt
Product: Express Gingham Ruffle Miniskirt ($50)
Deal: 16 percent off with eGift card
Extend your love for gingham into the colder months. This checkered skirt looks way more expensive than it is, especially considering the additional 16 percent offer. Transition this piece into Fall with a denim jacket or relaxed blazer and some patent leather ankle boots.
2
A lightweight knit
Product: Banana Republic Factory Flared Tie-Sleeve Sweater ($65)
Deal: Extra 15% off with code RMN15
Nothing is more appealing than finding the perfect between-seasons sweater at 40 percent off. Upgrade an otherwise simple knit with statement sleeves. The flutter ruffle accented with a bow is romantic and feminine, offering the perfect juxtaposition to the menswear-inspired pieces gaining popularity this season. Wear it underneath a plaid blazer with the ruffle sleeves peeking out or tucked into high-waisted trousers.
3
Drop earrings
Product: Kate Spade Golden Girl Linear Statement Earrings ($78)
Deal: 15 percent off by joining the mailing list
If you only wear one accessory this season, make it a pair of drop earrings in a geometric shape. Not only will these golden spheres perfectly frame your face, but they'll also add a little shine to any outfit.
4
Statement denim
Product: Old Navy Mid-Rise Rockstar Raw-Edge Jeans ($40)
Deal: 30% off by joining the mailing list
Between pearl-accented jeans and embroidered jackets, make your denim staples stand out with eye-catching details. Our pick? A pair of two-toned, raw hem jeans at a price you can't beat.
5
White leather ankle boots
Product: Vince Camuto Britsy Ankle Booties ($149)
Deal: 30% off select items during VIP sale
White shoes are having a major moment right now, and between the on-trend block heel and chic pointed toe, these leather boots stand out for their sleek design. Wear them underneath straight-leg blue jeans for the ultimate model-off-duty vibe.
6
A printed silk cami
Product: Equipment Layla Silk Cami ($108)
Deal: 10% off purchase with email signup
I can never resist a silky camisole, and the on-trend star print dotting this piece, not to mention the 10 percent off, takes it to the next level. It's breezy worn on its own and tucked into high-waisted bottoms, but it easily transitions into colder months with the simple addition of a thin, fitted turtleneck sweater layered underneath.
7
A transitional dress
Product: Tibi Salome Plaid Strappy Dress ($225, originally $625)
Deal: 30 percent off for purchases of $150 or more with code GILT30
The easiest way to smoothly bring your favorite Summer silhouettes into Fall? With a heavier fabric, like wool, and a classically autumnal print, like plaid. This slip dress will keep you warm, whether you choose to wear it on its own or layered over (or under) a chunky knit. Considering that this designer piece originally retailed for upwards of $600, it's a real steal.
8
A handbag with an unconventional strap
Product: Carolina Santo Domingo Amphora Leather Top-Handle Bag ($825)
Deal: $35 cashback for purchases of $350 or more and 10 percent off with code NEWTOMODA
From metal ring handles to wide belt straps, handbag functionality took a unique turn this Summer. Continue the trend through Fall with this top-handle piece from need-to-know designer Carolina Santo Domingo. Wear the structured piece without the crossbody strap to serve as major arm candy. The $110-plus you'll be saving makes this investment piece worth it.
