100 Outfits You'll Be So Excited to Try in 2018, You May Just Start Now
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
I'm Lucky Enough to Be a Shopping Editor, and These Are 11 Items I'm Loving This Week
0
Exactly How the Royal Family Dresses For Christmas

For many people, PJs are the outfit of choice when it comes to dressing for Christmas morning. Novelty sweaters and new dresses may be lined up for later, but when it comes to owning Christmas dressing, no one does it quite like the royal family. Six outfits, including diamonds, hats, and Wellingtons (not at the same time), means that when it comes to RSVPing to Christmas with Her Majesty, you must pay very close attention to your packing. (Meghan Markle, take note!)

Breakfast
Church
Lunch
Afternoon Walk
Afternoon Tea
Drinks and Dinner
