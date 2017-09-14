25 Outfits That'll Inspire You to Blow the Dust Off Your Converse

Sneakers have been in the spotlight for quite some time now, but it doesn't mean that we're over them — actually, the more pairs we have, the happier we are. Whether you like them pink, embroidered, or retro, these comfortable yet stylish shoes have saved our feet more than once, and they've quickly replaced our favorite heels.

If we had to only choose one pair, though, it would probably be our trusty Converse. Whatever the weather (or the occasion), the classic design is always a safe bet. It'll go with everything you own — from your favorite jeans to your favorite Autumn outfits — and it's actually easier to style than you might think. Keep reading to have a look at how street style stars wear their Converse (and similar sneakers) and get inspired!