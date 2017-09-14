 Skip Nav
25 Outfits That'll Inspire You to Blow the Dust Off Your Converse

Sneakers have been in the spotlight for quite some time now, but it doesn't mean that we're over them — actually, the more pairs we have, the happier we are. Whether you like them pink, embroidered, or retro, these comfortable yet stylish shoes have saved our feet more than once, and they've quickly replaced our favorite heels.

If we had to only choose one pair, though, it would probably be our trusty Converse. Whatever the weather (or the occasion), the classic design is always a safe bet. It'll go with everything you own — from your favorite jeans to your favorite Autumn outfits — and it's actually easier to style than you might think. Keep reading to have a look at how street style stars wear their Converse (and similar sneakers) and get inspired!

With a Poncho and a Backpack
With a High-Neck Top, a Bomber Jacket, a Midi Skirt, and Fishnet Tights
With a White T-Shirt and Overalls
With a T-Shirt and Red Trousers
With a White Shirt and a Midi Skirt
With a Pretty Maxi Dress and a Long Leather Coat
With a White Dress and a Cream-Colored Coat
With a Long-Sleeved Black T-Shirt and a Tulle Maxi Skirt
With a Khaki High-Neck Sweater and Leather Trousers
With Jumpsuits
With Overalls and a Shearling Jacket
With a Crop Top and High-Waisted Distressed Jeans
With a Long-Sleeved T-Shirt and a Maxi Dress
With a Black Top, a Black Jacket, and Mustard Palazzo Trousers
With a Lace Top and Mom Jeans
With a Lacy Dress and a Denim Jacket
With an Orange Puffer Jacket, a Red Leather Skirt, and Black Tights
With a White Midi Dress
With a White Shirt, a Blazer, and Checked Trousers
With a Slogan Tee, a Duster Coat, and Black Skinny Jeans
With a High-Neck Sweater and a Trouser Suit
With a Long Trench Coat and Frayed Jeans
With a Sweater, a Cozy Coat, and Jeans
With a White Sweater, a Cream-Colored Coat, and Distressed Denim
With a Black Dress and a Suede Jacket
