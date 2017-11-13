How to Wear Leopard Like a Fashion Girl

Leopard is a funny print. It has a reputation of being bold and edgy, but at the same time it's also become such a wardrobe staple for everyone from young girls to grandmothers, that many consider it a neutral. So which is it, a bold statement-maker or a throw-it-on-with-anything neutral?

The answer depends entirely on how you wear it. A leopard bootie, bag, or coat are classic pieces that make an outfit a little more interesting or special. But if you want to truly make a statement like a fashion girl, you need to turn up the volume — and the quirk! For those times when more is more, keep reading for two no-fail leopard looks that will have all eyes on you.