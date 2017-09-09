How to Wear Fall's Statement Print Trend for Nonprint People

Fashion is embracing pattern again, and I couldn't be happier! Don't get me wrong, I love a Kim K-inspired nude look as much as the next, but in my heart, I'm a sucker for color and print. Lucky for me, the Fall runways — from Gucci to Tory Burch — put statement prints front and center. Beautiful to look at for sure, but it all begs the question: How do you pull it off in real life on a real body?

Especially for all the minimalists out there, it can feel a little overwhelming. Here's the good news: you don't need to switch up your entire style for this trend. With a little know-how and a couple key pieces, you can still feel like yourself, even in head-to-toe print, I promise.

So if you're interested in this season's print obsession but need a 101 on how to make it work, keep reading for my tips.