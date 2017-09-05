Jennifer Lawrence Knew Getting Around in This Gown Wouldn't Be Easy, but She Wore It Anyway

If there's one thing we can always appreciate, it's Jennifer Lawrence's sense of humor — and she brings it right onto the red carpet. The actress, who premiered her new film Mother! at the Venice Film Festival, debuted a stunning Dior Haute Couture gown that she styled with over $37,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Though Jennifer's experienced a few public wardrobe malfunctions at fancy events in the past (that epic fall at the 2013 Oscars ring a bell?), she took all the careful precautions necessary to protect this Dior stunner. The tulle skirt, embroidered with tiny polka dots, came to the perfect length, and there were plenty of people holding her hand as she made an entrance and finally found her seat inside the theater.

Read on to see Jennifer's latest Dior moment from every angle and take note of how she managed to make it through the evening with all fashion fixings in check.