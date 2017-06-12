 Skip Nav
Jessica Chastain's Strapless Wedding Dress Is the Stuff of Minimalist Dreams
Celebrity Style
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
Spring Fashion
How 3 Women Made the Same Outfit Work For Day and Night
Fashion Instagrams
8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M
Jessica Chastain's Strapless Wedding Dress Is the Stuff of Minimalist Dreams

Jessica Chastain married longtime boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italy this past weekend. The intimate ceremony took place at the groom's gorgeous family-owned Villa Tiepolo Passi estate which dates back to the seventh century.

The Oscar-nominated actress reportedly wore a custom Riccardo Tisci embroidered wedding dress that featured a corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline, and lace overlay. Besides her diamond ring, it looks like the stunning bride only wore a simple pair of earrings and styled the wedding dress with a classic long veil. Scroll on to have a look at Jessica's elegant bridal look ahead.

Pippa Middleton's Dress Is Just Sheer Enough For a Summer Wedding

