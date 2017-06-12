Jessica Chastain's Wedding Dress
Jessica Chastain's Strapless Wedding Dress Is the Stuff of Minimalist Dreams
Photo 1 of 3
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Jessica Chastain's Strapless Wedding Dress Is the Stuff of Minimalist Dreams
Jessica Chastain married longtime boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italy this past weekend. The intimate ceremony took place at the groom's gorgeous family-owned Villa Tiepolo Passi estate which dates back to the seventh century.
The Oscar-nominated actress reportedly wore a custom Riccardo Tisci embroidered wedding dress that featured a corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline, and lace overlay. Besides her diamond ring, it looks like the stunning bride only wore a simple pair of earrings and styled the wedding dress with a classic long veil. Scroll on to have a look at Jessica's elegant bridal look ahead.