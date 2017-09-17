 Skip Nav
Award Season
The Looks at the Emmys Will Hold Your Attention Long After the Red Carpet
Award Season
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Tracee Ellis Ross
Let's Just Call Tracee Ellis Ross the Queen in Chanel at the Emmys
There's a Pair of $90 Shoes Hiding Under Julianne Hough's Emmys Gown

If you've been drooling over the Couture on the Emmys red carpet, we feel you. But sometimes, we just want a fashion moment we can relate too — translation: something we can actually wear. Fortunately, Julianne Hough is here to give us both. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning floral-embroidered, sheer black Marchesa gown. With a criss-crossed sheer bodice covered in pretty pink detailing, it was easy to miss her platform shoes at first. But we're glad we didn't. Hiding under her sheer train were a pair of comfy, cool '70s inspired Aldo sandals that retail for $90. So, while the dress may be a dream, these heels could totally be your own reality.

Read on to see Julianne's breathtaking look, then shop the shoes for yourself.

Aldo Kaelah platform heels ($90)
