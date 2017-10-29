 Skip Nav
Kaia Gerber's Studio 54 Halloween Costume Was All About the Glitter Shoes

Kaia Gerber attended the Casamigos Halloween party alongside her brother, Presley, and her parents, and she transformed herself into a model straight out of Studio 54 in the '70s. With a blond wig, metallic halter top, and leather miniskirt, Kaia definitely achieved the right look. But it was the addition of glitter socks with platform pumps that really made her stand out. Her footwear was highlighted by blue, sparkly eye shadow, bringing the outfit full circle and proving Kaia thought about every last detail. Read on to check out her costume from all angles, then shop Kaia's key pieces.

Forever 21 Rhinestone Halter Top
Ramy Brook Harriet Halter Top
Missguided Blue Faux Leather Mini Skirt
Na-Kd Glitter Socks
Kate Spade Sparkle Socks
Kg Kurt Geiger Nanette Sandals
Saint Laurent Tribute Glitter Sandal
Missguided Silver Glitter Hoop Earrings
