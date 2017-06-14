13 Kate Middleton Looks That Will Remind You of a Very Specific Disney Princess

Some of Kate Middleton's most regal gowns leave our jaws on the floor. And others? They're gorgeous and all — but they immediately conjure images of our favorite Disney princesses. It's not that we think Kate copied their beautiful ballgowns. It's just that, well, maybe she took a little style inspiration from their iconic looks. From Jenny Packham designs that have swept the red carpet to cocktail minis and coat dresses, read on to see 13 of Kate's standout outfits that had us seeing double. Now tell us, is that Belle or is it the duchess?