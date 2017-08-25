 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Fall Outfit Trick Will Impress Even Her Most Loyal Followers
Fall Fashion
We Found 64 Fall Essentials Every Fashion Girl Will Lust After
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Most Glamorous Dresses Kate Middleton's Ever Worn

Despite her regal title, there's something pretty down to earth about Kate Middleton — we've tracked enough of her "unroyal" moments to know. The duchess knows her way around a basic striped shirt and a great pair of jeans. On the other hand, when she takes the red carpet in a Jenny Packham gown, she leaves the crowd breathless. And while there's truly nothing she can't wear, we're partial to her most glamorous moments. From a few film premieres to royal gatherings and national celebrations, Kate's choices are thoughtful, appropriate, and absolutely stunning. Here, we're celebrating the best of the best, with 19 times she looked exactly like a real-life princess. Read on to see them all.

Related
60 Style Lessons Kate Middleton Taught Us That We'll Never Forget
Kate Middleton Wouldn't Think Twice Before Buying These Zara Pieces
Kate Middleton's Favorite Styling Trick Is Surprisingly Simple

Wearing Jenny Packham at the St. Andrews 600th anniversary dinner in December 2014.
Wearing Jenny Packham at the Natural History Museum for an event in October 2014.
Wearing DVF at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in November 2014.
Wearing Temperley at a film screening at the Natural History Museum in December 2013.
Wearing custom Alexander McQueen for an official dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam in September 2012.
Wearing Jenny Packham for an Olympic concert at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2012.
Wearing her custom Alexander McQueen wedding gown at the royal wedding in April 2011.
Wearing Roland Mouret at film screening in December 2013.
Wearing a Jenny Packham dress and the Lotus (or Papyrus) tiara by Garrard at the Chinese state dinner in October 2015.
Wearing Jenny Packham at the Spectre premiere in October 2015.
Wearing Erdem at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala dinner in October 2015.
Wearing Jenny Packham at the Tusk Conservation Awards in September 2013.
Wearing custom Alexander McQueen on her wedding day in April 2011.
Wearing Alexander McQueen at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in July 2011.
Wearing Jenny Packham to a reception at St. James's Palace in November 2011.
Wearing Jenny Packham to attend a gala in Mumbai in April 2016.
Wearing Alice Temperley in India in April 2016.
Wearing Tory Burch to dine with the king and queen of Bhutan in April 2016.
Wearing a Beulah gown for a reception in Bhutan in April 2016.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
by Sarah Wasilak
Miley Cyrus Wedding Dress
Celebrity Couples
Miley Cyrus's Possible Wedding Dress Is as Boho as They Come
by Victoria Messina
Kate Middleton With Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Royals
34 Kate Middleton Mom Moments That Will Melt Your Heart
by Lauren Turner
Travel Outfits For Working Women
The Royals
15 Travel Outfits Every Power Woman Owns
by Sarah Wasilak
Ashley Graham's Black Bikini With Rose
ashley graham
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds