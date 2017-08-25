The Most Glamorous Dresses Kate Middleton's Ever Worn

Despite her regal title, there's something pretty down to earth about Kate Middleton — we've tracked enough of her "unroyal" moments to know. The duchess knows her way around a basic striped shirt and a great pair of jeans. On the other hand, when she takes the red carpet in a Jenny Packham gown, she leaves the crowd breathless. And while there's truly nothing she can't wear, we're partial to her most glamorous moments. From a few film premieres to royal gatherings and national celebrations, Kate's choices are thoughtful, appropriate, and absolutely stunning. Here, we're celebrating the best of the best, with 19 times she looked exactly like a real-life princess. Read on to see them all.