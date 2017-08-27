Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress

If Taylor Swift is on Katy Perry's mind, she shows no signs of it at the 2017 MTV VMAs. The star was all smiles in a Stéphane Rolland gown as she posed for the cameras on the blue carpet. The one-shoulder dress featured a cutout in the middle and clean, sculptural lines at the hem. Katy accessorized with a pair of drop hoop earrings and a variety of rings. The singer has nothing to worry about (at least in the style department), because this sexy dress just set her up to win best dressed for the night.