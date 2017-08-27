 Skip Nav
Award Season
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin's Jumpsuit Is So Sheer, You Can See the Exact Color of Her Undergarments
Lorde
Lorde Transformed Into a Princess Right Before Our Eyes at the VMAs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress

If Taylor Swift is on Katy Perry's mind, she shows no signs of it at the 2017 MTV VMAs. The star was all smiles in a Stéphane Rolland gown as she posed for the cameras on the blue carpet. The one-shoulder dress featured a cutout in the middle and clean, sculptural lines at the hem. Katy accessorized with a pair of drop hoop earrings and a variety of rings. The singer has nothing to worry about (at least in the style department), because this sexy dress just set her up to win best dressed for the night.

Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonStephane RollandMTV VMAsKaty PerryRed CarpetCelebrity StyleDresses
Join The Conversation
MTV VMAs
From Miley Cyrus to Kendrick Lamar: All 9 Artists Performing at the VMAs This Year
by Quinn Keaney
Emily Ratajkowski Wearing White Crop Top
Emily Ratajkowski
by Marina Liao
Kate Middleton Wearing Designer Outfits
The Royals
44 Times the Royals Were So Ridiculously High Fashion, We Couldn't Believe Our Eyes
by Sarah Wasilak
Kanye West's "Fade" Video With Teyana Taylor
MTV VMAs
Kanye West's "Fade" Video Is Now Available in Full for All Your Watching Purposes
by Maggie Pehanick
Jennifer Lopez Performs at 2001 MTV VMAs Video
Jennifer Lopez
Watch Jennifer Lopez Own the 2001 MTV VMAs With a Performance of "I'm Real"
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds