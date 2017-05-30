16 Times We Wanted to Borrow Kendall Jenner's Airport Outfits

It would be hard to miss Kendall Jenner strolling through the terminals of LAX or JFK. Besides the flashes from paparazzi cameras, we would definitely notice her travel style. She always manages to look put together and cool during flights. So, how does she do it? After careful research, we noticed the model's trick is to wear matching sets. Whether it be a tracksuit or matching her duster coat to her pants, the key is coordination. She does it so effortlessly, you wouldn't even notice until you see all her airport outfits in one place.

No matter what Kendall wears, however, at least one element of her outfit is comfortable — a good rule to abide by when traveling. Ahead are 16 of Kendall's best airport looks plus some styling tips you can steal for your next flight.