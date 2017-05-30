 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Times We Wanted to Borrow Kendall Jenner's Airport Outfits
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
16 Times We Wanted to Borrow Kendall Jenner's Airport Outfits

It would be hard to miss Kendall Jenner strolling through the terminals of LAX or JFK. Besides the flashes from paparazzi cameras, we would definitely notice her travel style. She always manages to look put together and cool during flights. So, how does she do it? After careful research, we noticed the model's trick is to wear matching sets. Whether it be a tracksuit or matching her duster coat to her pants, the key is coordination. She does it so effortlessly, you wouldn't even notice until you see all her airport outfits in one place.

No matter what Kendall wears, however, at least one element of her outfit is comfortable — a good rule to abide by when traveling. Ahead are 16 of Kendall's best airport looks plus some styling tips you can steal for your next flight.

Related
91 Style Tips to Steal From the Airport's Best Dressed Celebs

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleKendall JennerTravel StyleModelsCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
3 Limited-Edition Hershey's Candies You Need to Try — and 4 You Should Skip
by Erin Cullum
Cherry Dr Pepper Cupcake Recipe
Original Recipes
Dr Pepper Fans Will Love These Soda-Filled Cupcakes
by Brandi Milloy
Kendrick Lamar's Support of Centennial High Marching Band
Entertainment Video
Kendrick Lamar's Changing Lives at His High School
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Cocktails
by Tara Block
Kendall Jenner Printed Pants in Cannes
Kendall Jenner
Guys, Kendall Jenner Might Have Started a New Trend With These Double-Sided Pants
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Kendall Jenner White Swimsuit With Sleeves
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Found a Trendy Swimsuit For Cool Summer Nights
by Sarah Wasilak
Kendall Jenner Supermodel Bathtub Photo
Celebrity Style
With 1 Photo, Kendall Jenner Proves She Is the Supermodel of Our Time
by Marina Liao
Lessons Dads Can Teach Daughters
Parenting
Lessons I Learned From My Dad That Make Me a Stronger Woman
by Aimee Simeon
Kendall Jenner Leopard Print Swimsuit at Cannes
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Mixes 2 Unexpected Prints With Her Swimsuit – and It Works
by Marina Liao
What Is a Temazcal Ceremony Like?
Mexico
The Temazcal Ceremony Is a Must Do in Cabo
by Monique Valeris
Best Long-Sleeved Swimsuits
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in Cannes May 2017
Cannes Film Festival
Kourtney and Kendall Have a "Sun's Out, Buns Out" Boat Day in Cannes
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds