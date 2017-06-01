 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kendall Jenner Is Single-Handedly Making the Waist Bag a Thing in 2017
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
stevie howell
How 1 Designer Makes the "Vacation" Wardrobe Work All Year Long, Because That's the Dream
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Kendall Jenner Is Single-Handedly Making the Waist Bag a Thing in 2017

Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter, and recently, it seems like she's feeling '80s fashion. Between her fishnet tights and slouchy jeans, the model's paying homage to the decade more than most stars. While out with BFF Gigi Hadid, Kendall was once again spotted in an '80s-meets-'90s attire, wearing a Chanel waist bag (aka the fanny pack) with a pair of deconstructed jeans, sneakers, and floral turtleneck.

We have to admit the designer fanny pack actually looks kind of cool. The hands-free accessory is a nod to the past, and judging from how Kendall wears it, waist bags pair perfectly with jeans. The style also happens to be one of the It accessories for 2017, which means it's about time you get on it, too.

Related
16 Times We Wanted to Borrow Kendall Jenner's Airport Outfits

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleKendall JennerGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleBagsAccessoriesShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Spring Fashion
Models Are Giving Up Pants Just to Wear These Boots
by Sarah Wasilak
Danielle Guizio Bodysuits
Bella Hadid
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in Cannes May 2017
Cannes Film Festival
Kourtney and Kendall Have a "Sun's Out, Buns Out" Boat Day in Cannes
by Brittney Stephens
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Taken the '80s Trend Way Further Than Fishnets
by Sarah Wasilak
Gwyneth Paltrow Carrying a Celine Bag
Gwyneth Paltrow
It Took Gwyneth Paltrow Less Than 1 Second to Name Her Favorite Designer Bag
by Sarah Wasilak
Alessandra Ambrosio's Maxi Dresses
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Demonstrates How to Wear the Freshest Summer Item: the Maxi
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Swim Cover-Ups 2017
Shopping
25 of the Best Swim Cover-Ups — All Under $100
by Krista Jones
Best Denim Dresses 2017
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Camila Cabello Guess Campaign Fall 2017
Celebrity Style
by Celia Fernandez
Lea Michele 1-Piece Swimsuit
Lea Michele
by Marina Liao
Kendall Jenner's Airport Style
Kendall Jenner
by Marina Liao
The Royal Family at Balmoral Photos
The Royals
Inside the Queen's Balmoral Photo Album
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds