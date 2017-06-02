 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Of Course, Kendall Jenner Is a Fan of This Rainbow-Trimmed Bodysuit — She Designed It
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Personal Essay
I Wore Heels to Work For 2 Weeks — and I Paid
Summer
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Of Course, Kendall Jenner Is a Fan of This Rainbow-Trimmed Bodysuit — She Designed It

After trying to make waist bags a thing with her Chanel fanny pack, Kendall Jenner was back at it again with a vintage Louis Vuitton one. But it wasn't her '90s throwback accessory that caught our eye; it was what she paired with it.

The supermodel wore a wool check off-the-shoulder frill top and double zip shorts by Self-Portrait. And, if the rainbow trim bodysuit she wore underneath looks familiar, it's because it is actually from the Kendall and Kylie DropTwo Collection. Have a look at how she styled the colorful piece ahead and buy one if you're feeling inspired.

Related
We're Wearing Kendall Jenner's White Bodysuit Straight to the Beach

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Kendall And KylieSelf PortraitKendall JennerGet The LookCelebrity StyleShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
The Superaffordable Jewelry Brand Kendall Jenner Loves
Kendall Jenner
The Superaffordable Jewelry Brand Kendall Jenner Loves
by Chinea Rodriguez
Political Ads
Kendall Jenner
A Brief History of "Woke" Advertising
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
We Spy Style
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Looks Will Take Your Breath Away
by Taylor Wing
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima in Cannes May 2017
Celebrity Couples
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds