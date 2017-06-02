Of Course, Kendall Jenner Is a Fan of This Rainbow-Trimmed Bodysuit — She Designed It

After trying to make waist bags a thing with her Chanel fanny pack, Kendall Jenner was back at it again with a vintage Louis Vuitton one. But it wasn't her '90s throwback accessory that caught our eye; it was what she paired with it.

The supermodel wore a wool check off-the-shoulder frill top and double zip shorts by Self-Portrait. And, if the rainbow trim bodysuit she wore underneath looks familiar, it's because it is actually from the Kendall and Kylie DropTwo Collection. Have a look at how she styled the colorful piece ahead and buy one if you're feeling inspired.