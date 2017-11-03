It Looks Like Kendall Jenner Forgot to Dress Up For Her Birthday — Until You See Her Boots

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday in style, surrounded by her closest friends and family in Los Angeles. For her big day, the supermodel opted for a casual ensemble of a white crop top and baggy boyfriend jeans. It appeared as though she didn't feel like dressing up for the celebration, until we saw her sparkly Saint Laurent boots. (Rihanna was the first one to rock these stunners IRL.) She kept the focus on her amazing boots and finished her look off with a pair of hoop earrings. Keep reading to have a look at her shimmery shoes, and buy similar ones for your collection too.