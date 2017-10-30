Kendall Jenner's Halloween Costume Is 100 Percent Vintage From Head to Toe

Sorry, but nobody in the world can re-create Kendall Jenner's Halloween costume. That's because she worked with her stylist, Marni Senofonte, to secure a handful of one-of-a-kind designer pieces from vintage shops like What Goes Around Comes Around and The Way We Wore. Kendall gave off Parisian vibes in her "K-St. Laurent" ensemble, using the KiraKira app to highlight all the glitter on her gloves and '80s-shaped sunglasses. The foundation of her outfit — a Yves Saint Laurent satin shorts suit — was complete with a corseted Gucci blouse and striped Chanel chapeau. Read on for another glimpse, then shop similar accessories to Kendall's that can at least get you started when it comes to channeling her look.



See What All the Supermodels Wore This Halloween Weekend Related