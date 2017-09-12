The Secretive Collection Kendall and Kylie Have Been Teasing Is HERE!

Kendall and Kylie DropThree Capsule Collection
Not ones to be upstaged by something like New York Fashion Week, Kendall and Kylie Jenner just dropped their latest limited-edition capsule collection at Saks Fifth Avenue. Kendall and Kylie's DropThree is their first collection to be offered in collaboration with one specific retail partner; the clothes and accessories from the line are available in such limited quantities that each piece has a unique number somewhere on the garment, making them one of a kind.
The Jenner sisters' personal influence is visible all over the capsule collection, which has a red, black, and orange color palette. From a taste of Kylie's favorite orange camouflage aesthetic and Kendall's flair for brightly colored faux fur accessories to the Kardashian clan's go-to sexy silk slip dresses, DropThree offers fans the chance to rock a look that's straight out of their closets. Check out photos from the capsule collection campaign ahead, then peep a few of our favorite pieces from the line. Shop the full collection at Saks now.