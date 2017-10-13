It's Time to Keep Up With Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Model Cousin You Never Knew Existed

Just when you thought you've met the extent of the Kardashian-Jenner pack, another family member has surfaced. Enter Natalie Zettel, the daughter of Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton. (Yes, we were surprised to learn that Kris had a sister too.)

Another surprising fact? The 18-year-old, who's apparently close with her cousins Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is also a model. People have already been comparing Natalie to her cousins, saying that they could be twins. After having a look at her Instagram feed, we have no doubt we'll be seeing a lot more of the California native in the near future. Keep reading to learn more about Natalie, and let us know if you see the resemblance.