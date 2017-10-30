Kim Kardashian revealed every little detail about her Cher costume before attending the Casamigos Halloween party in LA. The star arrived on the arm of her friend Jonathan Cheban, the pair channeling Sonny Bono and Cher at the 1973 Oscars. Kim wore a yellow embellished two-piece set that was almost identical to the look the iconic singer wore to the award show.

It's not the first time Kim's paid homage to Cher. Her 2015 Roberto Cavalli Met Gala dress was inspired by the Bob Mackie outfit Cher wore to the very first ball, too. Read on to see the inspiration behind Kim's masterpiece of an ensemble (which even got a shout out from Cher on Twitter!), and shop the only items you need to go as Kim . . . going as Cher this Halloween.