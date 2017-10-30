 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Ultimate Style Icon on Halloween — Any Guesses?

Kim Kardashian revealed every little detail about her Cher costume before attending the Casamigos Halloween party in LA. The star arrived on the arm of her friend Jonathan Cheban, the pair channeling Sonny Bono and Cher at the 1973 Oscars. Kim wore a yellow embellished two-piece set that was almost identical to the look the iconic singer wore to the award show.

It's not the first time Kim's paid homage to Cher. Her 2015 Roberto Cavalli Met Gala dress was inspired by the Bob Mackie outfit Cher wore to the very first ball, too. Read on to see the inspiration behind Kim's masterpiece of an ensemble (which even got a shout out from Cher on Twitter!), and shop the only items you need to go as Kim . . . going as Cher this Halloween.

Related
The Supermodels Got All Dressed Up For Halloweekend, Baby
Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Ultimate Style Icon on Halloween — Any Guesses?
Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Ultimate Style Icon on Halloween — Any Guesses?
Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Ultimate Style Icon on Halloween — Any Guesses?
Kim Kardashian Channeled Her Ultimate Style Icon on Halloween — Any Guesses?
Forever 21 Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top
Missguided Yellow Lace Flare Cuff Crop Top
Rachel Comey Yellow Nadir Pant
Shiny Flared Pants
Charlotte Russe Oversized Hoop Earrings
Madewell Oversized Hoop Earrings
Start Slideshow
Halloween CostumesGet The LookOscarsKim KardashianFallHalloweenCelebrity StyleFall FashionCherShopping
Shop More
Madewell Earrings SHOP MORE
Madewell
Women's Modernism Half-Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$28
Madewell
Tassel Hoop Earrings
from Madewell
$32
Madewell
Modernism Half-Drop Earrings
from shopbop.com
$28
Madewell
Half-Moon Fringe Earrings
from shopbop.com
$34
Madewell
Women's Shape Study Earrings
from Nordstrom
$18
Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Longline Self-Tie Sleeve Top
from Forever 21
$35
Forever 21
Lettuce Edge Crop Top
from Forever 21
$15.90
Forever 21
Polka Dot Off-the-Shoulder Top
from Forever 21
$17.90
Forever 21
Ruffled Floral Top
from Forever 21
$17.90
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Rose Print Top
from Forever 21
$15.90$10.99
Missguided Tops SHOP MORE
Missguided
Pink Poppy Print Wrap Tie Blouse
from Missguided
$48
Missguided
White Polka Dot Ruffled Tea Blouse
from Missguided
$42
Missguided
Tie Front Cropped Blouse White
from Missguided
$29
Missguided
Death Metal Skull Lace Up T Shirt Black
from Missguided
$35$18
Missguided
Nude Jersey Long Sleeve Bodysuit
from Missguided
$23
Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Nostalgia
33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
by Macy Cate Williams
Selena Gomez
Don't Let Selena Gomez's Pink Heels Distract You From Her Perfect Fall Sweater
by Perri Konecky
Women
25 Dazzling Gifts That Will Make Your BFF Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Madewell Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
gift guide
100+ Gifts the Woman in Your Life Will Fall Head Over Heels For
by Hilary White
Holiday Entertainment
2015 POPSUGAR Gift Guide: 100 Presents For Everyone on Your List!
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
131 Gifts Fit For a (Disney) Princess
by Tara Block
Holiday Entertainment
Shop POPSUGAR's 100 Best Gifts Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Madewell Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cravingcurrently
thehipsuburban
mamabsays
mamabsays
Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mumuandmacaroons
thecrystalpress
ohdarlingblog_
alexandra.em
Missguided Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
teachinfashion
stylethegirl
bymarinazaza
barbaramermoz
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds