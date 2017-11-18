 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian Just Ranked Her Family From Best to Worst Dressed, and LOL Daaamn

When Kim Kardashian joined James Corden for a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show, she got brutally honest for the audience, and it was pretty freakin' entertaining. The late-night host wasted no time and dove right in by presenting Kim with quite the tough decision: either fess up and rank her family members from best to worst dressed or take a swig from a cringe-worthy cup of bird saliva — blegh!

Somewhat surprisingly, Kim didn't skip a beat and immediately started listing off who she thinks is most fashionable in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Curious who Kim thinks is the least stylish member of the family? Read on to watch the entire segment and see Kim's official ranking — you may be surprised at her choices!

Watch the hysterical segment here:

Kendall Jenner
Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian
