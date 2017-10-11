You Won't Believe These 12 Stylish Dresses Are All From Kohl's and Under $50

As you shop for all of your favorite Fall essentials, don't forget to pick up some versatile dresses that you can wear to your next event. The trick is layering. Wear short dresses with jackets, over-the-knee boots, and tights, and wear long maxi dresses over jeans or turtlenecks. Instead of splurging on just one or two, try shopping at an affordable retailer. We looked to Kohl's because it constantly releases new on-trend items at lower price points. We shopped through some of its dresses and picked out our favorites. Shop these hot picks.