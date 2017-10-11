Autumn-Obsessed Girls, Check Out Our 14 Favorite Picks From This Cool Kohl's Line

In case you haven't noticed yet, we have a serious obsession with the new K/lab line from Kohl's. It's to the point that we're checking back for new products to "ooh" and "ahh" over every single day. Right now, the brand is offering all sorts of Fall-inspired apparel we need to get our hands on. If you appreciate velvet, geometric patterns, flowy silhouettes, and shimmery embellishments, you'll be as in love with the collection as we are. The line is usually under $100, but we curated a list of our favorite pieces for under $55. Don't wait around . . . we have a feeling these fashion-forward must haves will sell out fast. Stock up while you can.