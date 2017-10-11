 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Autumn-Obsessed Girls, Check Out Our 14 Favorite Picks From This Cool Kohl's Line

In case you haven't noticed yet, we have a serious obsession with the new K/lab line from Kohl's. It's to the point that we're checking back for new products to "ooh" and "ahh" over every single day. Right now, the brand is offering all sorts of Fall-inspired apparel we need to get our hands on. If you appreciate velvet, geometric patterns, flowy silhouettes, and shimmery embellishments, you'll be as in love with the collection as we are. The line is usually under $100, but we curated a list of our favorite pieces for under $55. Don't wait around . . . we have a feeling these fashion-forward must haves will sell out fast. Stock up while you can.

Related
Guys, Have You Seen This Cool New Line From Kohl's? It's a Fashion Dream — All Under $45
K/lab Velvet Jumpsuit
K/lab Dot Tiered Ruffle Top
K/lab Lightning Bolt Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
K/lab Tiered Flare-Sleeve Top
K/lab Lightning Bolt Culotte Jumpsuit
K/lab Kimono Wrap Velvet Top
K/lab Smocked Yoke Top
K/lab High-Waist Wide-Leg Velvet Pants
K/lab Embroidered Slip Dress
K/lab Mesh Yoke Ruffle Sweatshirt Dress
K/lab Shoulder-Cutout Sweatshirt
K/lab Ruffle Velvet Tank
K/lab Pleated Mesh Midi Skirt
K/lab Metallic Bishop Sleeve Shift Dress
Start Slideshow
Kohl'sFallFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Kohl's Intimates SHOP MORE
Kohl's
SO® Women's Buffalo Check Moccasin Slippers
from Kohl's
$24$11.99
Nike
3-pk. Performance No-Show Liner Socks
from Kohl's
$14
Bali
Plus Size Bras: Comfort Revolution Smart Sizes Shaping Wire-Free Bra 3488
from Kohl's
$42
Wilson
Youth Heavyweight Belt Loop Boxer Baseball Pants
from Kohl's
$10.50$7.99
Kohl's
St. Eve Juniors' Saint Eve Bra: Seamless Day Bra 30030K
from Kohl's
$20
Kohl's Wide Leg Pants SHOP MORE
Dana Buchman
Women's Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
from Kohl's
$48$24
Tek Gear
Women's Shapewear Flared Workout Pants
from Kohl's
$44
Lauren Conrad
Runway Collection Wide-Leg Ankle Corduroy Pants - Women's
from Kohl's
$60$35.99
Elle
Women's ElleTM Wide-Leg Trouser Pants
from Kohl's
$50$36.99
Kohl's
Scarlett Women's Scarlett Lace Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
from Kohl's
$120$83.99
Kohl's Pants SHOP MORE
Kohl's
k / lab k/lab Split Hem Jeggings
from Kohl's
$58$23.20
Kohl's
SONOMA Goods for Life Petite SONOMA Goods for LifeTM Twill Straight-Leg Pants
from Kohl's
$40$19.99
Wilson
Youth Heavyweight Belt Loop Boxer Baseball Pants
from Kohl's
$10.50$7.99
adidas
Women's T10 climalite Soccer Pants
from Kohl's
$45
Kohl's
SONOMA Goods for Life Women's SONOMA Goods for LifeTM Back to Basics French Terry Jogger Pants
from Kohl's
$30$17.99
Kohl's Wide Leg Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glamourzine
allthingsvictoria
laurenconrad_com
glamourzine
Kohl's Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glamourzine
glamourzine
mamabsays
fourthreads
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds