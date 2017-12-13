So you waited until the last minute to buy someone a holiday gift? Not to worry — we've got you covered. With a bunch of our favorite sites offering expedited shipping and printable gift cards, you'll no longer have to pretend you accidentally forgot someone's present at home/at work/on the train. Keep scrolling to see where you can purchase and receive great gifts in a snap, but you'd better hurry: these stores are good, but none of them is Santa Claus.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton