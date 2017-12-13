 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
19 Fashionable Last-Minute Gifts That'll Have Everyone Believing You're Santa Claus
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 Fashionable Last-Minute Gifts That'll Have Everyone Believing You're Santa Claus

So you waited until the last minute to buy someone a holiday gift? Not to worry — we've got you covered. With a bunch of our favorite sites offering expedited shipping and printable gift cards, you'll no longer have to pretend you accidentally forgot someone's present at home/at work/on the train. Keep scrolling to see where you can purchase and receive great gifts in a snap, but you'd better hurry: these stores are good, but none of them is Santa Claus.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton

Stuart Weitzman Crystal-Encrusted Monogram Clip
$125
from stuartweitzman.com
Buy Now
Good American Skinny Jeans
$160
from goodamerican.com
Buy Now
Floral Dress
Realisation Par The Juliet Dress
$225
from realisationpar.com
Buy Now
LPA Jacket 392
$1,600
from lpathelabel.com
Buy Now
Acne Pansy Face Beanie
$150
from acnestudios.com
Buy Now
Shimmery Crossbody
Zara Beaded Stars Crossbody Bucket Bag
$56
from zara.com
Buy Now
BaubleBar
Initial Bar Pendant
$38
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
Everlane
The 100% Human Unisex Crew in Medium Print
$22
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Tops
Kate Spade
Polka-Dot Robe
$88
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Robes
Marc Jacobs
Snapshot Mini Leather Wallet
$130
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Wallets
Nike
Air Max 90 Premium in Red Bronze
$130
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Nike Shoes
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Ring Wrap
$38
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Rings
Endless Rose
Ruffled Cutout Sweater - 100% Exclusive
$88
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Endless Rose Sweaters
Raye
Cara Mule
$148
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Raye Sandals
Everlane
The Oxford Pajama Tunic
$55
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Pajamas
Gucci
Broadway leather mini bag
$3,200
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Clutches
Schutz
Women's Mislane Glitter Stretch High Heel Booties
$260
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Schutz Boots
Printable Gift Card From Stitch Fix
$20
from stitchfix.com
Buy Now
Adornmonde Sid Rose Gold Semi Precious Ring Set
$118
from adornmonde.com
Buy Now
Crystal-Encrusted Monogram Clip
Skinny Jeans
Floral Dress
Shearling Jacket
Beanie
Shimmery Crossbody
Initial Pendant
Cozy Tee
Robe
Mini Wallet
Cool Sneakers
Inspiring Jewels
Chic Sweater
Festive Footwear
Comfy Pajamas
Leather Handbag
Shiny Boots
Thoughtful Gift Card
Rings
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Fashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionGift GuideWinterHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Stuart Weitzman Crystal-Encrusted Monogram Clip
from stuartweitzman.com
$125
Good American Skinny Jeans
from goodamerican.com
$160
Realisation Par The Juliet Dress
from realisationpar.com
$225
LPA Jacket 392
from lpathelabel.com
$1,600
Acne Pansy Face Beanie
from acnestudios.com
$150
Zara Beaded Stars Crossbody Bucket Bag
from zara.com
$56
BaubleBar
Initial Bar Pendant
from BaubleBar
$38
Everlane
The 100% Human Unisex Crew in Medium Print
from Everlane
$22
Kate Spade
Polka-Dot Robe
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$88
Marc Jacobs
Snapshot Mini Leather Wallet
from Bloomingdale's
$130
Nike
Air Max 90 Premium in Red Bronze
from Need Supply Co.
$130
Alex and Ani
Wonder Woman Ring Wrap
from Alex and Ani
$38
Endless Rose
Ruffled Cutout Sweater - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$88
Raye
Cara Mule
from REVOLVE
$148
Everlane
The Oxford Pajama Tunic
from Everlane
$55
Gucci
Broadway leather mini bag
from Gucci
$3,200
Schutz
Women's Mislane Glitter Stretch High Heel Booties
from Bloomingdale's
$260
Printable Gift Card From Stitch Fix
from stitchfix.com
$20
Adornmonde Sid Rose Gold Semi Precious Ring Set
from adornmonde.com
$118
Shop More
Marc Jacobs Wallets SHOP MORE
Marc Jacobs
Mini Compact Wallet
from shopbop.com
$145
Marc Jacobs
Metallic Quilted Wallet
from TheRealReal
$65$45.50
Marc Jacobs
Flap Continental Wallet
from shopbop.com
$195
Marc Jacobs
Double J Continental Wallet
from shopbop.com
$275
Marc Jacobs
Leather Zip Wallet
from TheRealReal
$65
Kate Spade Robes SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Polka-Dot Robe
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$88$66
Kate Spade
Long Sleeve Embroidered Robe
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$88$66
Kate Spade
Long-Sleeve Cotton Robe
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$98$73.50
Kate Spade
Women's Short Robe
from Nordstrom
$98
Kate Spade
Charmeuse robe
from Kate Spade
$88
Schutz Boots SHOP MORE
Schutz
Mislane Point Toe Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$260
Schutz
Leysi Embellished Leather Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$320$224
Schutz
Mislane Suede Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$260
Schutz
Ravan Bootie
from REVOLVE
$260
Schutz
Luppe Round Toe Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$260$182
BaubleBar Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tweens and Teens
The Best Gifts For Tweens
by Eleanor Sheehan
Holiday Living
78 Gifts For Women That Won't Break the Bank
by Tara Block
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Halloween
This Is What You Need to Create the Easiest Frida Kahlo DIY Halloween Costume
by Alessandra Foresto
Nike Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
Important Shoe News! We Have the Ultimate Sneaker Gift Guide — See 33 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Kick-Start Fall With Burgundy Sneakers — We Found 8 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Are You Sitting Down? We Just Found the 12 Cutest Pink Nike Sneakers on the Internet
by Macy Cate Williams
Alex and Ani Rings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Justice League
The Justice League Fan in Your Life Deserves an Epic Present — Browse These 62 Ideas
by Quinn Keaney
Wonder Woman
40 Kickass Gifts For Your Own Real-Life Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Gift Guide
28 Unique Gifts That Are Perfect For Any Teenager
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Marc Jacobs Wallets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bloomintobeautiful
finewineandtatertots
meldenisse
minimalischic
Kate Spade Robes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cutenlittle
themilleraffect
kristentaekman
elleharper
Schutz Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
everydaypursuits
fashionmoodd_
staceygconnor
allysoninwonderland
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds