Lily-Rose Depp's Red Shoes Would Make Dorothy Ridiculously Jealous

Lily-Rose Depp has a way of making the most simple, straightforward outfits look stylish. While she's a Chanel muse on the red carpet, slipping into intricate gowns, her California street style sense means she usually appears relaxed and effortless. Take her latest outing for example: the model styled a white embroidered caftan dress with sunglasses and a pair of really great, eye-catching pumps.

The cherry-red shoes were complete with a dainty bow and contrast block heel. They were a modern, refreshing take on Dorothy's Wizard of Oz Mary Janes, and they work for any season. Read on to zoom in, then shop a handful of similar versions to strike attention from afar, just like Lily-Rose.