Lily-Rose Depp's Red Shoes Would Make Dorothy Ridiculously Jealous

Lily-Rose Depp has a way of making the most simple, straightforward outfits look stylish. While she's a Chanel muse on the red carpet, slipping into intricate gowns, her California street style sense means she usually appears relaxed and effortless. Take her latest outing for example: the model styled a white embroidered caftan dress with sunglasses and a pair of really great, eye-catching pumps.

The cherry-red shoes were complete with a dainty bow and contrast block heel. They were a modern, refreshing take on Dorothy's Wizard of Oz Mary Janes, and they work for any season. Read on to zoom in, then shop a handful of similar versions to strike attention from afar, just like Lily-Rose.

Lily-Rose Depp's Shoes Will Take You Straight Back to Your Childhood
Salvatore Ferragamo Capua Heels
Tabitha Simmons Rubia Suede Ankle-Strap Pumps
Asos Simone Wide Fit Heels
Kate Spade Dolores Pump
Mansur Gavriel Ballerina Pumps
Stuart Weitzman The Marymid Pump
Cole Haan Justine Pumps
Linea Paolo Hawt Block Heel Pump
Chloé Lauren Scalloped Suede Block-Heel Pump
Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookLily-Rose DeppHeelsModelsFallCelebrity StyleShoesFall FashionShopping
