Lily-Rose Depp Wears This Little Summer Dress on Repeat
84 Styling Hacks We Learned From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
Even Unicorns Will Be Jealous of These 7 Rainbow Heels
Lily-Rose Depp Wears This Little Summer Dress on Repeat

Most fashion girls repeat outfits and Lily-Rose Depp is no exception. Her choice happens to be a little pink floral slip, which she first wore in Tokyo, then in Los Angeles. Lily 'grammed herself in the minidress while attending the Metiers d'Art show back in May, pairing it with black Mary Janes and a matching pack.

Though we loved the dress then, the star reworked it the second time around with a quick change of accessories. She styled it with a pair of Chanel block-heel sandals and a backpack (she is a Chanel girl at heart), both in a red hue to match the dress's bold floral print. We'd say Lily's found her perfect Summer dress, and if you're still on the hunt for your own, you can shop similar options ahead.

13 Reasons Lily-Rose Depp Is Totally the Next Cara Delevingne

