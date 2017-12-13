 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The 1 Trend That Will Still Be Big in 2018, According to 2 Victoria's Secret Models
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 1 Trend That Will Still Be Big in 2018, According to 2 Victoria's Secret Models

We may not normally wear lingerie out of the house, but that doesn't mean the thought hasn't crossed our minds — especially when we see gals like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner pulling the look off effortlessly. There seems to be something liberating about showing off your lacy bra or corset top — kind of like how some stars choose to go braless. While freeing the nipple might not be for everyone, all of us can certainly incorporate a sexy lingerie piece into our daytime ensemble.

Who best to ask how to style lingerie for the street than two Victoria's Secret Angels? "I'm loving that sexy sleep can be worn during the day and at night. I'm all about the metallic colors," said Josephine Skriver. As for Lais Ribeiro, who wore this year's fantasy bra at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, "you can't go wrong with a bodysuit and jeans." The two models revealed to us that they're both most excited about wearing "lingerie as outerwear" in 2018, and that's certainly one trend we don't mind seeing again in the Spring.

Given how many slip dresses and lace-up corsets are probably still sitting in every fashion girl's closet, we say wear your lingerie outside all you want. If you need some tips on how to actually pull off the look for daytime, follow in the models' footsteps ahead.

Related
37 Lust-Worthy Lingerie Pieces For Every Type of Girl
This Victoria's Secret applique teddy ($78) can easily be styled with a leather skirt or black jeans.
Victoria's Secret applique teddy
$78
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Cosabella
Bisou Lace Choker Bralette
$59.50
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Cosabella Bras
Forever 21
Plunging Sheer Lace Lingerie Bodysuit
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Shapewear
City Chic
Stripe Underwired Bikini Top
$59 $35
from Asos
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Swimwear
BHLDN
Danika Robe
$135
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Robes
Farfetch Shapewear
Prelude sheer fitted bodysuit
$237
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Shapewear
H&M
Slip-style Dress
$49.99 $24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Cocktail Dresses
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Eyelet Ruffle Bustier Top
$425 $169.60
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Sport Tops
Fleur Du Mal
Mesh-paneled Stretch-silk Satin Bodysuit - Crimson
$350 $245
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Fleur Du Mal Shapewear
MATCHESFASHION.COM Pajamas
MORGAN LANE Ryan striped pyjama trousers
$298
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Pajamas
Fashion Forms
U-plunge Self-adhesive Backless Bodysuit - Black
$30
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Fashion Forms Shapewear
Reformation
Alegre Dress - Silk Slip Dress
$198
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
City Chic
Dominique Underwired Body
$81
from Asos
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Intimates
Zadig & Voltaire
Cage Dress
$348
from Zadig & Voltaire
Buy Now See more Zadig & Voltaire Dresses
Anine Bing
Lace Bralette
$89
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Anine Bing Bras
Kendall Jenner made her yellow silk camisole appropriate for the day by tucking it into a structured miniskirt and accessorizing with a choker and black booties.
Elsa Hosk wasn't afraid to flash her high-waisted bottoms underneath a sheer lace skirt. She kept the look casual with a ripped crop top.
Chanel Iman wore her cropped corset top with a pair of cuffed boyfriend jeans. She gave the outfit a nighttime sexy vibe with lace-up heels and draped a coat over her shoulders.
Sara Sampaio tweaked her denim-on-denim look by leaving her top unbuttoned to expose a white bralette. A bandana made the outfit street style ready.
Gigi Hadid skipped her usual sexy lingerie look for a relaxed, yet stylish pair of Morgan Lane striped PJs. She wore the look with heels to give it a daytime feel.
Ashley Graham wore a simple black slip dress you could easily pair with sneakers or heels.
Shanina Shaik styled her leather and lace corset top with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans.
Romee Strijd's black corset gave off a hint of sexiness, but she kept the balance with casual pieces like blue denim, Converse sneakers, and a cropped long-sleeved top.
Jasmine Tookes and Taylor Hill wore their sporty bralettes with baggy pants.
Josephine Skriver proved a bralette can work as a top when paired with track pants, a leather jacket, and heels.
This Victoria's Secret applique teddy ($78) can easily be styled with a leather skirt or black jeans.
Cosabella Choker Bralette
Forever 21 Bodysuit
City Chic Underwired Top
BHLDN Danika Robe
Prelude Bodysuit
H&M Slip Dress
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Bustier Top
Fleur Du Mal Bodysuit
Morgane Lane Striped Pajamas
Fashion Forms Backless Bodysuit
Reformation Alegre Dress
City Chic Underwired Body
Zadig & Voltaire Cage Dress
Anine Bing Lace Bralette
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Josephine SkriverLais RibeiroWinter FashionFashion InterviewStyle TipsStyle How ToBrasGet The LookLingerieWinter
Shop Story
Read Story
Victoria's Secret applique teddy
from victoriassecret.com
$78
Cosabella
Bisou Lace Choker Bralette
from Orchard Mile
$59.50
Forever 21
Plunging Sheer Lace Lingerie Bodysuit
from Forever 21
$19.90
City Chic
Stripe Underwired Bikini Top
from Asos
$59$35
BHLDN
Danika Robe
from BHLDN
$135
Farfetch
Prelude sheer fitted bodysuit
from Farfetch
$237
H&M
Slip-style Dress
from H&M
$49.99$24.99
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Eyelet Ruffle Bustier Top
from Neiman Marcus
$425$169.60
Fleur Du Mal
Mesh-paneled Stretch-silk Satin Bodysuit - Crimson
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350$245
MATCHESFASHION.COM
MORGAN LANE Ryan striped pyjama trousers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$298
Fashion Forms
U-plunge Self-adhesive Backless Bodysuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$30
Reformation
Alegre Dress - Silk Slip Dress
from Reformation
$198
City Chic
Dominique Underwired Body
from Asos
$81
Zadig & Voltaire
Cage Dress
from Zadig & Voltaire
$348
Anine Bing
Lace Bralette
from STYLEBOP.com
$89
Shop More
Anine Bing Bras SHOP MORE
Anine Bing
Stretch-lace Soft-cup Bra - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$90
Anine Bing
Delicate Lace Bra
from shopbop.com
$99
Anine Bing
lace bra with trim
from Farfetch
$89
Anine Bing
lace bra with trim
from Farfetch
$89
Anine Bing
Lace Bra s/Trim
from The Dreslyn
$89
BHLDN Robes SHOP MORE
BHLDN
Laurie Velvet Robe
from BHLDN
$280
BHLDN
Yumi Kim Morning Light Floral Robe
from BHLDN
$60
BHLDN
Danika Robe
from BHLDN
$135
BHLDN
Naila Robe
from BHLDN
$135
BHLDN
Cosette Kimono Robe
from BHLDN
$110
City Chic Plus Intimates SHOP MORE
City Chic
Zoe Bralette
from Asos
$42
City Chic
Mina Bralette
from Asos
$42
City Chic
Amber Corset
from Asos
$118
City Chic
Adore Strapless Bra B - J Cup
from Asos
$43
City Chic
Opulence Longline Bra B - J Cup
from Asos
$74
Anine Bing Bras AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styleapotheca
mckennableu
meganrunionmcr
lornaluxe
Forever 21 Shapewear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jillian.harris
thelyonbadger
peacelovestyleblog
thelyonbadger
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds