The 1 Trend That Will Still Be Big in 2018, According to 2 Victoria's Secret Models

We may not normally wear lingerie out of the house, but that doesn't mean the thought hasn't crossed our minds — especially when we see gals like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner pulling the look off effortlessly. There seems to be something liberating about showing off your lacy bra or corset top — kind of like how some stars choose to go braless. While freeing the nipple might not be for everyone, all of us can certainly incorporate a sexy lingerie piece into our daytime ensemble.

Who best to ask how to style lingerie for the street than two Victoria's Secret Angels? "I'm loving that sexy sleep can be worn during the day and at night. I'm all about the metallic colors," said Josephine Skriver. As for Lais Ribeiro, who wore this year's fantasy bra at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, "you can't go wrong with a bodysuit and jeans." The two models revealed to us that they're both most excited about wearing "lingerie as outerwear" in 2018, and that's certainly one trend we don't mind seeing again in the Spring.

Given how many slip dresses and lace-up corsets are probably still sitting in every fashion girl's closet, we say wear your lingerie outside all you want. If you need some tips on how to actually pull off the look for daytime, follow in the models' footsteps ahead.