 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Would You Spend $800 on These Paint-Splattered Shoes? Because You Definitely Shouldn't
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
stevie howell
How 1 Designer Makes the "Vacation" Wardrobe Work All Year Long, Because That's the Dream
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Would You Spend $800 on These Paint-Splattered Shoes? Because You Definitely Shouldn't

In an attempt to be avant-garde or inventive, designers and retailers alike have created a slew of campy, ridiculous, or just plain unwearable clothing. Do those perplexing clear plastic jeans come to mind? The latest comes from Maison Margiela, which recently released a distressed paint-splattered oxford shoe for nearly $800.

The purposefully dirty oxfords are currently being sold online by major luxury retailers like Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Barneys New York. According to the product description, the unisex shoe is made of charcoal calf suede that is then splattered with various white, yellow, and blue paint colors. Oh, but it gets weirder: in addition to the oxford, Maison Margiela also released other paint-splattered shoes, namely low-top and mid-top sneakers that are $595 and $685 respectively.

While this is all pretty hilarious, it isn't at all surprising given the French fashion house's colorful history. For example, it also recently released sneakers made in a paper-like texture. Now, you might be asking yourself, "Why?" Well, the sneakers actually come with a black pen so that owners of the shoe can just go to town and make them uniquely personalized. By the way, those sneakers are $655.

As you let all of this sink in, look ahead at pictures of the interesting oxford.

Related
You Guys, Gucci Memed Itself and the Results Are Straight-Up Hilarious

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion NewsMaison MargielaHumorShoes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Fashion News
Boxed Swimsuits Are About to Go Viral
by Sarah Wasilak
Things to Do on a Long Flight
Travel
by Hilary White
Alexa Chung Fashion Line
Alexa Chung
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Fashion News
From No Boobs to Small Boobs, This New Bra Solves Every Struggle You've Ever Had
by Marina Liao
Coach NASA Collection
Fashion News
7 Must-Have Items You Need From Coach's New NASA-Themed Collection
by Terry Carter
NASA Sun Mission
Humor
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Andrew Garfield Lip Syncing Whitney Houston Video 2017
Andrew Garfield
by Kelsie Gibson
People Curtsying For Queen Elizabeth Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
What to Do at Walt Disney World's Pandora World of Avatar
Walt Disney World
The Top 10 Things to Do at Disney's Brand-New World of Avatar
by Kelsey Garcia
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Celebrity Style: Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo
Celebrity Style: Olivia Palermo
by Fashion
La Guardia Cross Hide and Seek Video
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds