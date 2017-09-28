When Mandy Moore Turns Around in Her Dress, It Goes From Sweet to Sexy

At the premiere of This Is Us season two, our eyes were locked on Mandy Moore. The star walked the red carpet with her costars in a beautiful multicolored Rosie Assoulin dress. The silk corsage Swarovski number featured a delicate floral-like arrangement on the left side while the back dipped low to show off Mandy's figure. There was a shimmer to the outfit thanks to the embellished design, and even her Sophia Webster heels added an extra sparkle to her step.

The actress was in love with her look — she gave the label a shout out on her 'gram — and we'd have to agree: the dress was absolutely stunning. It's so good, we kind of wish she'd wear it again — perhaps to the SAG Awards? Read on to see her look from all angles, including close-ups of her shoes and Atelier Swarovski jewels.