A Minute Staring at This Bride's Wedding Gown, and You'll Swear You Stepped Into a Fairy Tale

As part of the sister duo behind luxury retailer Avenue 32, it probably comes as no surprise that Maya Benteler's wedding was every fashion girl's dream come to life. The British beauty's nuptials began with a civil cermony, then a breathtaking church wedding and reception, with the requisite outfits to accompany each.

Maya kicked things off in a chic white sheath for her courthouse nuptials but gave the look a statement-making twist with a leopard coat and ankle-wrap heels. The wedding gown itself was far more traditional, a long-sleeved tulle and lace creation that looks entirely fit for a princess, while husband Christian Staubach was a dead ringer for Prince Charming in his polished three-piece suit.

And because any stylish bride knows the importance of beautiful bridesmaid dresses, Maya's wedding party was decked out in lovely matching floral-print gowns and flower crowns that made the wedding feel that much more like a fairy tale. The gorgeous Austrian landscape didn't hurt, either. Read on to see the stunning looks in full.

