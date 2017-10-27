 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle's Shoe Rotation Is Fit For a Princess

We've been watching Meghan Markle's style for a while now, and we have to admit, the actress knows what she's doing when it comes to shoes. From a PVC Gianvito Rossi style to a pair of Sarah Flint flats that even the queen would approve of, Meghan Markle's shoe rotation is fit for a princess. Keep reading to have a look at her best styles and shop similar ones for yourself too.

Sarah Flint Flats
$495
Buy Now
Brown Flats
Our Pick: Sarah Flint Flats
Strappy Beige Heels
Our Pick: Forever 21 Daya by Zendaya Heels
Strappy Black Pumps
Our Pick: Aquazzura Holli Pumps
Beige Heels
Our Pick: Jimmy Choo Anouk Patent Pumps
Black Pumps
Our Pick: Christian Louboutin Pointy Toe Pumps
Gray Flats
Our Pick: Nicholas Kirkwood Beya Suede Flats
Embellished Suede Heels
Our Pick: River Island Green Embellished Shoes
PVC Heels
Our Pick: Gianvito Rossi Plexi Leather & PVC Pumps
Leopard-Print Pumps
Our Pick: Talbots Tessa Leopard Pumps
Ankle-Strap Flats
Our Pick: Valentino Rockstud Leather Flats
Beige Ankle-Strap Heels
Our Pick: Stuart Weitzman The Nudistsong Sandal
Shop More
Gianvito Rossi Pumps SHOP MORE
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Leather Point Toe Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$675
Gianvito Rossi
Suede Pumps - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Gianvito Rossi
Dragon Embroidered Satin Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$995
Gianvito Rossi
105 Leather Pumps - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Plexi Pumps
from Barneys New York
$730
Nicholas Kirkwood Flats SHOP MORE
Nicholas Kirkwood
Women's Casati Suede Loafers
from Barneys New York
$695
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Embellished Leather Loafers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Embellished Leather Loafers - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Embellished Suede Loafers - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
Nicholas Kirkwood
Beya Textured-leather Point-toe Flats - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$475
River Island Pumps SHOP MORE
River Island
Womens Gold metallic wide fit pumps
from River Island
$70$30
River Island
Womens Brown leopard print velvet pumps
from River Island
$70$34
River Island
Womens Blue satin rhinestone bow pumps
from River Island
$96$60
River Island
Womens Gold wide fit metallic slingback pumps
from River Island
$72$40
River Island
Womens Red slingback kitten heel shoes
from River Island
$72
Christian Louboutin Pumps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's All-White Outfit Seems Totally Simple, Until You Zoom In on All the Details
by Alessandra Foresto
Red Carpet Style
This Is the One Color Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing From Head to Toe
by Macy Daniela Martin
Geek Fashion
Must Have or Too Much? Louboutin's Geek-Toe Pump
by Tech
Gianvito Rossi Pumps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
Sorry Dorothy, but All Eyes Were on Queen Letizia and Her Ruby Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Brightened Up a Light Pink Dress With the Ultimate Summer Accessory
by Perri Konecky
Queen Letizia
Feast Your Eyes on 2 Days Worth of Queen Letizia's Incredible Style
by Macy Daniela Martin
Latina Fashion
12 Summer Vacation Style Trends, Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers
by Macy Daniela Martin
Gianvito Rossi Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
melboteri
lindsilanestyle
womensfashion022
lolariostyle
Nicholas Kirkwood Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ashleefrazier
wellputblog
northern_style
shopaholicwifes
River Island Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kerifay
obsessions_now
kerifay
petitesideofstyle
