Distance Won't Break Meghan Markle's Relationship With Her BFF and Stylist, Jessica Mulroney
Street Style
66 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily
Holiday Fashion
This Is Everything Our Editors Want For the Holidays
Street Style
Your Favorite Childhood Print Is Back — and It's So Easy to Wear
As soon as Meghan Markle moved to London, her royal style was finely honed and crafted. She wore a white coat by Line that sold out in minutes and then appeared in polished navy outerwear for her first royal engagement in Nottingham. Meghan's modern princess ensembles weren't chosen on a whim, though. Meghan has direct access to consult about fashion with her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney. Their relationship can be traced back to Canada, where Meghan lived prior to her move, and the two still keep in touch despite the distance.

In fact, it was Jessica who styled the future royal in that Wolford bodysuit and Joseph skirt ensemble. The stylist had emailed designers and had clothing options sent to Kensington Palace. (Now that's what we call a BFF.) Prince Harry might be number one in Meghan's life, but we have a feeling her stylist and confidante is a close second. Read on to learn more about Jessica, because she may very well have a hand in picking out Meghan's looks for her May 2018 wedding.

