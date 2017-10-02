Meghan Markle Found a Transitional Coat So Classic, You Can Wear It Every Fall

Dressing for transitional weather is never easy, though Meghan Markle seems to have it all figured out. She joined Prince Harry again on the final day of the Invictus Games, Sept. 30, wearing a beige trench from The Line, which she left unbuttoned to reveal a pair of Everlane jeans and a black shirt.

The coat was a classic choice for in-between weather, and you can dress it up or down. Though Meghan chose the more casual route, she did give her outfit a nice fashion-girl touch with her Jimmy Choo pumps. Read on to see Meghan's full look, then shop similar transitional trenches for your own wardrobe.