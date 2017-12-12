 Skip Nav
We're Getting Dizzy Trying to Keep Track of Melania Trump's Designer Handbags
Melania Trump has quite an extensive handbag collection. Since becoming first lady, Melania has been seeing carrying quite a few luxe, designer styles. First she moved into the White House carrying a brown Hermès Birkin bag. Then she was seen matching a 3D floral Dolce & Gabbana clutch with a $51,000 coat. Read on to have a look at all of the handbags the FLOTUS has been carrying and see what she styled them with, too.

Melania Carrying a Brown Hermès Birkin Bag
Melania Carrying a 3D Floral Dolce & Gabbana Clutch
Melania Carrying a Crocodile Hermès Birkin Bag
Melania Carrying a Quilted Chanel Bag
Melania Carrying a Black Hermès Birkin Bag
Melania Carrying a Céline Luggage Phantom Bag
Melania Carrying a Beige Hermès Birkin Bag
