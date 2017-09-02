Melania Trump Put on a New Hat For Her Second Visit to Texas

Perhaps just as notable as Melania Trump's shoe choice is her hat. During her first visit to Texas to visit the victims of Hurricane Harvey, she landed wearing a cap embroidered with the phrase "FLOTUS," but for her second trip, Melania chose an accessory that might be considered more appropriate for the occasion: a "Texas" stitched version that showed her support for the state.

The First Couple visited victims of the storm at NRG Center in Houston, and Melania let her hat take center stage, tucking a chambray button-down into skinny jeans and capping off the look with low-top Converse sneakers. Read on for a look.