Metallic Jackets
Throw Your Boring Black Jacket in the Garbage, and Wear One of These 11 Metallic Styles Instead
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Throw Your Boring Black Jacket in the Garbage, and Wear One of These 11 Metallic Styles Instead
If there was ever a time to rock a statement jacket, it's during the glitz of the holidays. Metallic tones have been hot this year, so we're excited to test out some shiny designs. Whether you're wearing jeans on the weekend or headed to a party in a dress, you'll be shocked by how versatile metallics can be. Take a look at our favorite options, and consider one for yourself.
BLANKNYC X REVOLVE Metallic Moto Jacket
$148
from REVOLVE
Urbancode Metallic Biker Jacket
$119
by the way. Aurelia Metallic Moto
$100
from REVOLVE
0previous images
-20more images