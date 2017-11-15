 Skip Nav
Throw Your Boring Black Jacket in the Garbage, and Wear One of These 11 Metallic Styles Instead
If there was ever a time to rock a statement jacket, it's during the glitz of the holidays. Metallic tones have been hot this year, so we're excited to test out some shiny designs. Whether you're wearing jeans on the weekend or headed to a party in a dress, you'll be shocked by how versatile metallics can be. Take a look at our favorite options, and consider one for yourself.

Forever 21
Metallic Zip-Front Moto Jacket
$21
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Jackets
Love Moschino
Astronaut Tube Quilted Jacket
$356
from Asos
Buy Now See more Love Moschino Jackets
boohoo
Heather Metallic Bonded Aviator
$120
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Jackets
Vila
High Shine Vinyl Leather Look Biker Jacket
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Vila Leather Jackets
Blank NYC
BLANKNYC X REVOLVE Metallic Moto Jacket
$148
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Blank NYC Jackets
Urban Code
Urbancode Metallic Biker Jacket
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Urban Code Leather Jackets
boohoo
Petite Charis Metallic Padded Jacket
$76
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Petite Jackets
REVOLVE Jackets
by the way. Aurelia Metallic Moto
$100
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Jackets
Forever 21
Metallic Hooded Windbreaker
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Jackets
Missguided
Silver Metallic Puffer Jacket
$94
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Jackets
Gap
Sherpa biker jacket
$248
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Jackets
