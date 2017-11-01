 Skip Nav
Michelle Obama's Top Will Convince You to Give Up Your Basic Button-Down For Good

Michelle and Barack Obama joined forces with Prince Harry to surprise a group of students at the Hyde Park Academy. The trio were in town for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation. For the occasion, Michelle wore a Stella McCartney top, checked trousers, and a pair of suede blue pumps.

Her top was extra eye-catching thanks to its asymmetric cowl neck with a concealed button fastening. It was this little twist on a classic white button-down that made the shirt feel special. Though she wore it with pants, we can easily see this shirt paired with jeans for that easy, go-to weekend look.

The former first lady kept her ensemble professional and tasteful with simple hoop earrings. Her post-White House style just keeps getting better, and this outfit is further proof. Read on to see her full look and then shop her exact top, plus similar shirts.

Stella McCartney Blue Shirt
Protagonist Reverse Poplin Shirt
Halogen Poplin Boyfriend Tunic
Rag & Bone Reversible Shirt
R 13 Basket-Weave Button-Front Shirt
