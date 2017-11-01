Michelle Obama's Top Will Convince You to Give Up Your Basic Button-Down For Good

Michelle and Barack Obama joined forces with Prince Harry to surprise a group of students at the Hyde Park Academy. The trio were in town for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation. For the occasion, Michelle wore a Stella McCartney top, checked trousers, and a pair of suede blue pumps.

Her top was extra eye-catching thanks to its asymmetric cowl neck with a concealed button fastening. It was this little twist on a classic white button-down that made the shirt feel special. Though she wore it with pants, we can easily see this shirt paired with jeans for that easy, go-to weekend look.

The former first lady kept her ensemble professional and tasteful with simple hoop earrings. Her post-White House style just keeps getting better, and this outfit is further proof. Read on to see her full look and then shop her exact top, plus similar shirts.