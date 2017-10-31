 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Weep Denny Duquette-Level Tears
Halloween
We're Calling It Now: These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017
Halloween
HGTV's Property Brothers Kick Ass and Take Names as a Dynamic Wonder Woman Duo

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Visiting Chicago Oct. 2017

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Reunite in Chicago, Surprise a Group of Lucky Students

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Prince Harry had a special reunion with Michelle Obama in Chicago on Tuesday. The royal, who was in town for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation, joined the former first lady in surprising a group of approximately 20 students at Hyde Park Academy. The high school is across from the future Obama Presidential Center and serves a large portion of Chicago's African American population on the South Side. According to Michelle's communications director, Caroline Morales, Michelle and Harry spoke to the students about "the importance of young people staying inspired and hopeful" and the "power of students using their voices to change the world."

Michelle later shared photos from the outing on Instagram, thanking Harry for his support. "Thanks to my friend Prince Harry for joining me today to surprise these remarkable students at Hyde Park Academy on the South Side," Michelle wrote. "We were blown away by their passion, ambition and talent! #ReachHigher #ObamaSummit." The last time we saw Harry and Michelle together was back in 2016 during the Invictus Games, but Harry did have an adorable reunion with Barack Obama in Toronto last month.

Related
The British Royals' Blossoming Relationship With the Obamas
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity InstagramsThe RoyalsMichelle ObamaCelebrity PhilanthropyPrince Harry
Kate Middleton
Whether Classic or Casual, Royal Engagement Portraits Are Always Dreamy
by Marcia Moody
Royal Family Accomplishments 2017
The Royals
Here Come William, Kate, and Harry! How the Young Royals Have Stepped Up in 2017
by Marcia Moody
The Royals' Favorite Designers
Celebrity Style
9 Designers Every Royal Just Loves to Wear
by Sarah Wasilak
Prince Harry Quotes About Having a Crush on Meghan Markle
The Royals
This Fact About Prince Harry Will Give You Hope That You, Too, Can Land Your Dream Crush
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton Nike VaporMax Sneakers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Wearing Track Pants — and Don't Even Get Us Started on Her Sneakers
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds