Michelle Obama's Breathtaking Engagement Ring Is Just as Classic as Her Style

While Michelle Obama might no longer be our first lady, her post-White House wardrobe has continued to impress us. Whether she's wearing a daring one-shouldered blouse or a sophisticated button-down shirt, Michelle has a knack for choosing some of the most classic ensembles. Another thing that's just as classic? Her gorgeous engagement ring. Barack Obama reportedly proposed while they were having dessert at a small restaurant in Chicago back in 1991. The stunning ring he gave Michelle features a one-carat solitaire diamond and a gold band. Keep reading to have a closer look at her beautiful engagement ring.



13 Photos That Prove Malia Obama Is Slowly Morphing Into Michelle Related