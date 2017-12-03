 Skip Nav
Michelle Obama's Breathtaking Engagement Ring Is Just as Classic as Her Style

While Michelle Obama might no longer be our first lady, her post-White House wardrobe has continued to impress us. Whether she's wearing a daring one-shouldered blouse or a sophisticated button-down shirt, Michelle has a knack for choosing some of the most classic ensembles. Another thing that's just as classic? Her gorgeous engagement ring. Barack Obama reportedly proposed while they were having dessert at a small restaurant in Chicago back in 1991. The stunning ring he gave Michelle features a one-carat solitaire diamond and a gold band. Keep reading to have a closer look at her beautiful engagement ring.

Michelle Obama's Breathtaking Engagement Ring Is Just as Classic as Her Style
Michelle Obama's Breathtaking Engagement Ring Is Just as Classic as Her Style
Michelle Obama's Breathtaking Engagement Ring Is Just as Classic as Her Style
Michelle Obama's Breathtaking Engagement Ring Is Just as Classic as Her Style
